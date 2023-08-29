Home
PM Modi greets people on Onam

Onam is a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala.
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 06:10 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala.

In a post on X, he said, 'Onam greetings to everyone! May your lives be showered with good health, unparalleled joy and immense prosperity.' 'Over the last many years, Onam has become a global festival and it beautifully showcases the vibrant culture of Kerala,' Modi said.

According to the legend, envious of Mahabali's popularity, the Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld. But before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year which is celebrated as Onam.

(Published 29 August 2023, 06:10 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiOnam

