Homeindia

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Italy's Giorgia Meloni

Modi has been holding bilateral talks with a host of leaders who have arrived here for the G20 Summit.
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 16:46 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni as the two leaders discussed a range of issues.

'I had excellent meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more. India and Italy will keep working together for global prosperity,' Modi posted on X.

He had held talks with US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Bangladesh and Mauritius on Friday.

On Saturday, the prime minister spoke to a number of other leaders, including those of the UK and Japan.

(Published 09 September 2023, 16:46 IST)
