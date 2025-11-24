<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new counterpart in Tokyo, Sanae Takaichi, on Sunday reaffirmed the importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, based on civilizational connect, shared values, mutual goodwill and commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.</p><p>Modi and Takaichi met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, and underscored their commitment to deepening the India-Japan partnership for regional and global peace, prosperity and stability.</p>.PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni agree on cooperation in countering terror financing.<p>“We discussed ways to further invigorate bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, and talent mobility,” Modi posted on X after his meeting with Takaichi. “Additionally, I hope that the trade relations between the two countries will be further strengthened. Japan-India relations are an essential element in building a better global environment.”</p>