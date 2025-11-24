Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart, discusses ways to boost trade ties

Modi and Takaichi met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, and underscored their commitment to deepening the India-Japan partnership.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 19:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 19:10 IST
India NewsWorld newsG20

Follow us on :

Follow Us