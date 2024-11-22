Home
india

PM Modi leaves for home after concluding three-nation visit

During his visit, he was conferred with Nigeria's national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), making him the second foreign dignitary to receive the distinction.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 00:45 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 00:45 IST
