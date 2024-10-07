PM Modi meets Maldives President Muizzu

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maldives">Maldives </a>President Mohamed Muizzu here for extensive discussions on strengthening bilateral ties that are emerging after hitting a rocky patch last year.</p>.<p>Muizzu arrived here on Sunday evening on a four-day visit.</p>.<p>"Taking forward India-Maldives special ties! PM @narendramodi warmly received President @MMuizzu of Maldives as the latter arrived at Hyderabad House. Extensive discussions on India-Maldives bilateral relations lie ahead," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.</p>.PM Modi shares 'garba' song he wrote as tribute to Goddess Durga.<p>Earlier, Muizzu was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Droupadi Murmu. Prime Minister Modi was also present on the occasion.</p>.<p>Muizzu was given a tri-services guard of honour before he drove down to Rajghat to offer his respects at the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi.</p>.<p>This is Muizzu's firs state visit to India since assuming office in November last year. He had visited Delhi in June for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi's third term in office.</p>.<p>The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November.</p>.<p>Muizzu won the presidential election last year on the 'India out' campaign and asked New Delhi to withdraw its military personnel posted in the archipelago nation by May this year.</p>.<p>The bilateral ties also hit a rocky patch when Maldivian ministers were critical of Modi. However, Muizzu has since toned down his anti-India stance and even sacked ministers who were critical of the Indian prime minister.</p>.<p>As the Maldives was grappling with a serious economic downturn, India has decided to extend vital budgetary support to the Maldives government with the rollover of a USD 50 million Treasury Bill for another year. </p>