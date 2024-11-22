PM Modi meets prominent West Indies cricket personalities in Guyana

<p>Georgetown (Guyana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met prominent cricket personalities from the West Indies and emphasised during the meeting that the sport serves as a unique bond connecting India with the Caribbean.</p>.<p>The prime minister arrived here in Guyana on Wednesday, making it the first visit by an Indian head of state to the country in more than 50 years.</p>.<p>He met the cricket personalities along with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on Thursday.</p>.India never moved ahead with expansionist mindset; stayed away from grabbing resources of others: PM Modi.<p>"Innings of friendship! PM @narendramodi along with President @DrMohamedIrfaa1 of Guyana met with prominent Cricket personalities from the West Indies today in Georgetown," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"Talking of people-to-people ties, PM noted that Cricket binds India with the Caribbean like no other medium!" the post added, sharing photos of the meeting.</p>.<p>The prime minister is in Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation visit.</p>.<p>The visit included a “productive” trip to Nigeria, which was the first trip to the West African country by an Indian prime minister in 17 years.</p>.<p>From Nigeria, Modi travelled to Brazil to attend the G20 Summit.</p>.<p>In Brazil, he met global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.</p>