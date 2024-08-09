PM Modi pays homage to Quit India movement participants

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to those who participated in the Quit India movement, describing it as a watershed moment in the freedom struggle.
He said on X, "Homage to all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu's leadership. It was truly a watershed moment in our freedom struggle."
The movement had begun on this day in 1942 a day after Mahatma Gandhi called for the British rulers to quit India and asked countrymen to resolve to "do or die" in their pursuit of an independent India.
The British arrested Gandhi and other prominent leaders of the Congress but the movement grew organically and hastened the departure of the British after the end of the second world war.
