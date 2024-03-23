PM Modi pays tribute to socialist icon Lohia, freedom fighters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to socialist icon Ram Manohar Lohia on his 114th birth anniversary, saying he was a pillar of politics in independent India after playing an active role in the freedom movement.

He will always be remembered for his robust socialist views, Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Born in Uttar Pradesh, Lohia is credited with shaping the politics centred on the empowerment of traditionally deprived communities, playing a key role in boosting opposition forces against the then-dominant Congress.