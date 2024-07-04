Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary

In a post on X, Modi said, 'I pay homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Punya Tithi. His teachings give strength to millions. His profound wisdom and relentless pursuit of knowledge are also very motivating.'
PTI
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 07:10 IST
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 07:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary on Thursday and said that "we reiterate our commitment to fulfill his dream of a prosperous and progressive society".

In a post on X, Modi said, "I pay homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Punya Tithi. His teachings give strength to millions. His profound wisdom and relentless pursuit of knowledge are also very motivating."

"We reiterate our commitment to fulfill his dream of a prosperous and progressive society," he said.

Swami Vivekanand passed away on July 4, 1902.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 July 2024, 07:10 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiSwami Vivekananda

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT