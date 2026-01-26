Republic Day 2026: Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings Indian Cinema to Kartavya Path
Through Bharat Gatha, the Republic Day Parade reaffirmed cinema’s place within India’s civilizational storytelling continuum, a modern medium carrying the soul of timeless Indian narratives to the world.
What a proud moment @shreyaghoshal ❤️ 77th Republic Day parade is witnessing a special tableau, designed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The theme, 'Bharat Gatha', celebrates Indian cinema as a part of the nation's cultural legacy, featuring a specially-composed song by Shreya Ghoshal pic.twitter.com/LosgQhnJwA