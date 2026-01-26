<p>New Delhi: Rolling down on Kartavya Path, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur's </a>tableau portrayed the state's journey from traditional agricultural fields to international markets where it now sells indigenous, high-value agricultural produce.</p>.<p>The tableau highlighted the role of Geographical Indication (GI)-“tagged products in opening national and global markets while improving the livelihoods of thousands of farmers.</p>.West Bengal tableau celebrates 'Vande Mataram', portrays freedom struggle.<p>At the front, the vibrant Sirarakhong Hathei chilli from the Ukhrul hills took centre stage. A woman in traditional attire was shown harvesting the fiery crop, symbolising grassroots empowerment and women's participation in agriculture.</p>.<p>The prominently displayed GI tag emblem signified authenticity, protection, and global recognition. The central section depicted the traditional threshing and winnowing of Chak-Hao, Manipur's aromatic and nutritious black rice. Sought after in international markets such as Japan, Korea, China, and the European Union through APEDA initiatives, Chak-Hao reflects a decisive step toward farmer self-reliance and value-added exports.</p>.<p>At the rear, the tableau showcased the famed Tamenglong Orange, set against a traditional Taraeng-Kai house from the western hills.</p>.<p>The "Organic India" logo signified organic certification across more than 400 hectares under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), reinforcing Manipur's aspiration to become a fully organic state.</p>.<p>The side panels displayed elegant relief work of the Nong-in (Bar-tailed or Mrs Hume's Pheasant), the state bird, completing the tableau's narrative of harmony between nature, tradition, and economic progress. </p>