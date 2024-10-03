Home
PM Modi says 'extremely glad' that classical status given to several languages

The government said classical languages serve as a custodian of Bharat's profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community's historical and cultural milestone.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 17:21 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 17:21 IST
India NewsMarathiNarendra ModilanguagesBengaliassamese

