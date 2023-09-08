PM Modi seeks action on climate finance, transfer of technology

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought “action on climate finance and transfer of technology” if the world’s top 20 countries want to pursue their targets on climate action to curb the dangerous consequences of climate change caused by global warming.

“Many countries of the Global South are at various stages of development and climate action must be a complementary pursuit. Ambitions for climate action must be matched with actions on climate finance and transfer of technology,” Modi wrote in an essay shared by the government.

The Prime Minister’s call for action is once again a reminder of rich nations’ failure to provide $100 billion per year on climate finance as they pledged in the Paris Agreement of 2015 and comes two months ahead of the next UN climate summit in the UAE.