PM Modi sends political message by penning tribute to late Vijayakanth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned an emotional tribute to DMDK founder and actor Vijayakanth, who passed away last week, by terming his political plunge as an act of “high courage and sacrifice” since it came during the times of M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, in what is seen as a major political outreach as the BJP looks for allies in Tamil Nadu.
The 759-word tribute, posted on his website, comes a day after Modi visited Tiruchirapalli to launch projects worth Rs 20,000 crore and lauded the state’s vibrant culture and termed Tamil Nadu as a “significant brand ambassador” for his government’s ‘Make In India' programme.
Vijayakanth, who founded DMDK in 2005 by projecting it as an alternative to the Dravidian majors, stunned everyone by scoring an impressive 8.3 per cent in 2006 and bettering the performance to reach 10 per cent in 2009. However, his party’s alliance with the AIADMK in 2011 led to the DMDK’s downfall, whose vote share has now dwindled to a mere 0.45 per cent, and the party couldn’t perform in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls as well though it contested as part of the BJP’s rainbow alliance.
“His entry to the world of politics was an act of high courage and sacrifice. He entered the political arena when the politics of Tamil Nadu was dominated by two stalwarts - Amma Jayalalithaa Ji and Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji. In such a context, to present a third alternative was unique but it was also vintage Captain- to do things on his own terms,” Modi wrote.
Vijayakanth’s emphasis on nationalism and social justice reflected in the ideology of the DMDK which he founded in 2005, Modi said, adding that whenever the actor spoke, one could not miss drawing parallels with his on-screen persona who often championed the cause of the downtrodden.
“In the highly bipolar and competitive polity of Tamil Nadu, he became the principal Opposition leader in 2011, in a relatively short time since his party was formed,” the Prime Minister said, and recalled the BJP alliance polling 18.5 votes in 2014, the highest that any national alliance without the DMK and AIADMK got after 1989 elections.
The tribute comes as the BJP, which is trying to project itself as a credible alternative to DMK and AIADMK, looks to cobble up a coalition of its own in Tamil Nadu by roping in parties like DMDK, which is now helmed by the late actor’s wife Premalatha. Though DMDK and BJP share a good rapport, the former couldn’t be part of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in 2021 due to differences with the Dravidian major.
Modi’s rich tributes to Vijayakanth are also aimed at reaching out to his fans and supporters, who paid a tearful adieu to their favourite hero last week, and to send across a message to the electorate in Tamil Nadu that the BJP respects the state’s leaders.
“I fondly recall a joint rally we did in Salem- where I witnessed his fiery oratory and the connection he had with the people. When the NDA formed the government in 2014, he was among the happiest people. I can never forget his joy at the Central Hall, when NDA leaders met after the 2014 poll win,” Modi added.
The Prime Minister also said in the passing of Vijayakanth, several people lost their most admired star and lots of people have lost their beloved leader, “but I have lost a dear friend - a friend whose warmth and wisdom were remarkable.”