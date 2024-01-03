PM Modi sends political message by penning tribute to late Vijayakanth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned an emotional tribute to DMDK founder and actor Vijayakanth, who passed away last week, by terming his political plunge as an act of “high courage and sacrifice” since it came during the times of M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, in what is seen as a major political outreach as the BJP looks for allies in Tamil Nadu.

The 759-word tribute, posted on his website, comes a day after Modi visited Tiruchirapalli to launch projects worth Rs 20,000 crore and lauded the state’s vibrant culture and termed Tamil Nadu as a “significant brand ambassador” for his government’s ‘Make In India' programme.

Vijayakanth, who founded DMDK in 2005 by projecting it as an alternative to the Dravidian majors, stunned everyone by scoring an impressive 8.3 per cent in 2006 and bettering the performance to reach 10 per cent in 2009. However, his party’s alliance with the AIADMK in 2011 led to the DMDK’s downfall, whose vote share has now dwindled to a mere 0.45 per cent, and the party couldn’t perform in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls as well though it contested as part of the BJP’s rainbow alliance.

“His entry to the world of politics was an act of high courage and sacrifice. He entered the political arena when the politics of Tamil Nadu was dominated by two stalwarts - Amma Jayalalithaa Ji and Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji. In such a context, to present a third alternative was unique but it was also vintage Captain- to do things on his own terms,” Modi wrote.

Vijayakanth’s emphasis on nationalism and social justice reflected in the ideology of the DMDK which he founded in 2005, Modi said, adding that whenever the actor spoke, one could not miss drawing parallels with his on-screen persona who often championed the cause of the downtrodden.