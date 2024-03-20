JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi speaks to Putin; says dialogue, diplomacy way forward in Russia-Ukraine conflict

While discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward, officials said.
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 11:17 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as he congratulated the Russian leader on his re-election and reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Both leaders in their telephonic conversation reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues, officials said, adding that they agreed to further strengthen the 'India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership'.

Congratulating Putin on his re-election, Modi conveyed his best wishes for peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Russia, they said.

The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts towards further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the years to come.

While discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward, officials said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 March 2024, 11:17 IST)
India NewsWorld newsUkraineRussiaIndiaNarendra ModiVladimir PutinRussia-Ukraine Conflict

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT