JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi takes holy dip in 'Agni teerth' beach; prays at Rameswaram temple

Modi, who was seen wearing a rudraksha-mala, prayed in the Ramanathaswamy shrine, an ancient Shiva temple in Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated 20 January 2024, 12:12 IST

Follow Us

Rameswaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday worshipped at the Lord Ramanathaswamy temple here after taking a holy dip at the 'Angi theerth' beach.

Modi, who was seen wearing a rudraksha-mala, prayed in the Ramanathaswamy shrine, an ancient Shiva temple in Tamil Nadu. He was accorded traditional honours by priests. He also took part in 'Bhajans' performed in the shrine.

The Shiva temple, tucked away in the Rameswaram island of Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, also has a connect to the Ramayana, as the Shiva linga here was installed by Shri Ram. Lord Ram and Sita Devi prayed here.

After worshipping at the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Tiruchirappalli district, Modi arrived here by an Air Force chopper and was accorded a rousing reception by BJP workers and the local people.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 January 2024, 12:12 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiShiva temple

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT