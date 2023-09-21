PM Modi thanks all parties for women's quota Bill's passage in Lok Sabha

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill reserving 33 per cent seats in the lower house as well as the state assemblies, with 454MPs voting in favour of the legislation, and the two MPs from the AIMIM standing opposed to the Bill. Several Opposition MPs however demanded quota within quota for OBCs and questioned why was the implementation contingent upon the decennial census and the subsequent delimitation slated for 2029.

Modi said that the Bill’s passage marked a ‘golden moment’ of India’s Parliamentary journey. “All the members of this House deserve that golden moment...Yesterday's decision and today when we will cross the last mile after (the bill’s passage in) Rajya Sabha, (will mark a) transformation in the face of women power of the country; the trust that will be formed will emerge as an unimaginable and unprecedented power that will take the country to new heights. I can feel this,” Modi said.