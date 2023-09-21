PM Modi thanks all parties for women's quota Bill's passage in Lok Sabha

A day after the Lok Sabha passed the Women’s Reservation Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a brief statement in the house, thanking all members for the passage of the bill. Crediting the leaders of all parties for the achievement, Modi expressed confidence that the bill will create an “unimaginable force” to take the country to new heights
“To accomplish this sacred task, I, as the leader of the House, have stood to acknowledge and express gratitude from the core of my heart for your contribution, support and meaningful debate,” Modi said in his statement.
On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill reserving 33 per cent seats in the lower house as well as the state assemblies, with 454MPs voting in favour of the legislation, and the two MPs from the AIMIM standing opposed to the Bill. Several Opposition MPs however demanded quota within quota for OBCs and questioned why was the implementation contingent upon the decennial census and the subsequent delimitation slated for 2029.
Modi said that the Bill’s passage marked a ‘golden moment’ of India’s Parliamentary journey. “All the members of this House deserve that golden moment...Yesterday's decision and today when we will cross the last mile after (the bill’s passage in) Rajya Sabha, (will mark a) transformation in the face of women power of the country; the trust that will be formed will emerge as an unimaginable and unprecedented power that will take the country to new heights. I can feel this,” Modi said.
During his inaugural speech in the Special Session, Modi spoke in the Lok Sabha, urging all parties to support the Bill, and urged the members of the Rajya Sabha to help with unanimous support to the constitutional amendment.
Late Wednesday evening, after the passage of the Bill, Modi sent out a post on X saying that he was “delighted” by the Bill’s passage with such “phenomenal support”. “I thank MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which will further boost women empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process,” he said.