PM Modi to address entrepreneurs, scheme beneficiaries from disadvantaged sections on Wednesday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme on Wednesday via video conferencing to mark the nationwide exercise for credit support to disadvantaged sections.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that he will launch the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) national portal and sanction credit support to one lakh entrepreneurs from disadvantaged sections.

He will interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, including Scheduled Castes, backward classes, and sanitation workers and address the gathering, it added.