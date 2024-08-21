PM Modi to discuss Ukraine conflict resolution with President Zelenskyy during Kyiv trip

New Delhi: Two days ahead of his crucial visit to Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was looking forward to sharing perspectives with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

The prime minister's comments came shortly before he embarked on a two-nation trip to Poland and Ukraine. In the first leg of the visit, Modi is visiting Polish capital city Warsaw on August 21 and 22.

Modi will be in Kyiv for around seven hours on August 23 in the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

In a departure statement, Modi, referring to the Ukraine conflict, said that as a "friend and partner", India hopes for an early return of peace and stability in the region.

"From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine," he said.

"I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict," he said.

"As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," he added.