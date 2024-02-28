PM Modi to inaugurate 2 Coal India projects worth Rs 1,400 crore on Thursday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate Coal India's two first-mile connectivity projects worth Rs 1,393.69 crore, according to an official statement.

The first mile connectivity (FMC) projects are expected to reduce the state-owned coal producer's dependence on road traffic for transportation of the dry fuel.

Owned by Coal India arm Norther Coalfields Ltd (NCL), the projects located in Madhya Pradesh will enhance coal supply and quality in an eco-friendly way, the coal ministry said in a statement.