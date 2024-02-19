PM Modi to inaugurate campuses of 3 IIMs, lay foundation for permanent campuses of 3 IITs on Feb 20

New Delhi: In a boost to the education sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate campuses of three IIMs -- Jammu, Bodh Gaya and Visakhapatnam -- and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore on Tuesday.

The projects which will be dedicated include a permanent campus of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kancheepuram; Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) - a pioneer skill training institute on advanced technologies - in Kanpur; and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag and in Agartala, Tripura.