PM Modi to launch 'Karmayogi Saptah'- National Learning Week

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Karmayogi Saptah'-- National Learning Week-- on Saturday, with the exercise seeking to impart fresh impetus towards individual and organisational capacity development for civil servants, his office said.</p>.<p>It noted that the 'Mission Karmayogi' was launched in September 2020, and it has made substantial progress since then. It envisions a future-ready civil service rooted in Indian ethos, with a global perspective, it added.</p>.<p>The National Learning Week (NLW) will be the largest event of its kind providing fresh impetus towards individual and organisational capacity development for civil servants.</p>.<p>This initiative will stimulate a renewed commitment to learning and development. The NLW aims to create a "One Government" message, align everyone with national goals and promote lifelong learning, the statement said.</p>.<p>The NLW will be dedicated to learning through various forms of engagement by individual participants and ministries, departments and organizations.</p>.<p>During NLW, each "karmayogi" will commit to achieving a target of at least four hours of competency-linked learning.</p>.<p>The participants may complete the targeted hours through a mix of individual role-based modules on iGOT, webinars (public lectures/policy master classes) by eminent persons.</p>.<p>During the week, eminent speakers will deliver talks on their areas of prominence and help them work towards citizen-centric delivery in a much more effective manner, the statement said.</p>.<p>During the week, the ministries, departments and organisations will also organise seminars and workshops to enhance domain specific competencies, it added. </p>