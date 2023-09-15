PM Modi tops approval chart of global leaders; BJP rejoices

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said, "PM Shri Narendra Modi remains the leader with the highest Global Approval Ratings after the historic success of Bharat's presidency of the G20 Summit 2023."

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje said Modi stands out as an "unparalleled symbol of trust and leadership" on a global scale. "He is nothing short of inspirational in his exceptional dedication to empowering the marginalised and transforming the destinies of numerous individuals," she said.