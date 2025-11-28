Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi unveils 77-ft statue of Lord Ram in Goa: 5 things to know

The ceremony took place at the historic Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt in South Goa.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 10:49 IST
India NewsPM ModiGoaStatue

Follow us on :

Follow Us