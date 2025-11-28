<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Friday, November 28, unveiled a towering 77-foot statue of Lord Ram during his visit to Goa marking a significant cultural moment for the coastal state. The ceremony took place at the historic Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt in South Goa, where preparations have been underway for weeks. </p>.<p><strong>Here are five key things to know about the landmark unveiling:</strong></p><ol><li><p>The inauguration took place at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt, a centuries-old spiritual institution in South Goa.<br></p></li><li><p>Rising 77 feet, the statue stands as a monumental tribute to Lord Ram.<br></p></li><li><p>This is the tallest known statue of Lord Ram globally, giving Goa a new cultural landmark.<br></p></li><li><p>The sculpture is crafted entirely from bronze, enhancing both its durability and visual grandeur.</p> </li><li><p>Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, the artist behind Gujarat's Statue of Unity, designed this statue as well, adding to its prestige.</p></li></ol>