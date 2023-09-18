PM Modi was 'selective' in his Parliament speech, didn't talk about rights given to people during UPA govt: Tharoor

Reacting to the prime minister's speech, Tharoor said, "He (Modi) said some very good things but he also did not say some things which he should have said. Our country has had many successes and failures and he chose according to his will, that is fine I would not criticise that."

"But the rights given to people during the Manmohan Singh government such as the Right to Information Act, food security, MGNREGA, he did not mention any of it," Tharoor said.