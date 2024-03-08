PM Modi's advice to creators: 'Create content that gets country more likes'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged content creators on Friday to start a "create on India movement" and share stories on the country's culture, heritage and traditions with the world.

"Let us create on India, create for the world," the prime minister said after he presented the first-ever National Creators' Awards at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey, who got the award in the 'Green Champion' category, Keerthika Govindasamy in the 'Best Storyteller' segment, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year' award, Gaurav Chaudhary bagged the honour in the 'Best Creator in Tech' category and Kamiya Jani was felicitated as the 'Favourite Travel Creator'.