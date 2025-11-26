Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi's letter on Constitution Day urges citizens to contribute in Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Modi said that while the Constitution guarantees rights, it also places on every citizen duties as citizens which we should always try to fulfil.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 12:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 12:27 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiConstitution

Follow us on :

Follow Us