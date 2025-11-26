<p>New Delhi: In a letter on the occasion of the Constitution Day, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Wednesday urged citizens to fulfil their constitutional duties and contribute meaningfully to the building of a Viksit Bharat. "It is our responsibility to fulfil the dreams envisioned by the framers of our Constitution. When we work with this sense of duty, our nation’s social and economic progress will multiply manifold,” he wrote.</p><p>Prime Minister Modi said that while the Constitution guarantees rights, it also places on every citizen duties as citizens which we should always try to fulfil. “These duties form the foundation of a strong democracy,” he wrote. “Every action of ours should strengthen the Constitution and further national goals and interests.”</p>.PM Modi launches Safran aircraft engine facility in Hyderabad, says India trusted partner for investors.<p>In his letter, he also called on citizens to exercise their right to vote, highlighting that participation in elections is essential for strengthening the democratic fabric. He proposed that schools and colleges mark Constitution Day by honouring first-time voters turning 18, thereby inspiring youth to take pride in their civic responsibilities. “Our Constitution has given us the right to vote. As citizens, it is our duty to never miss the opportunity to vote in national, state and local elections where we are registered,” he wrote. </p><p>Recalling how the Constitution empowered people from modest backgrounds, including himself, to aim high, Modi said it has given “power to dream and the strength to work towards it.” </p><p>Highlighting the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Modi emphasised that fulfilling one’s duties is foundational not just for democracy but also for the nation’s social and economic progress. He also paid tributes to the members of the Constituent Assembly that framed the Constitution.</p><p>Modi also sent out another post on the issue. “Our Constitution gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality and liberty. While it empowers us with rights, it also reminds us of our duties as citizens, which we should always try to fulfil. These duties are the foundation of a strong democracy,” Modi said in a post on X.</p>