PM Modi’s ‘One Family’ Sanskrit slogan in G20 spotlight

The phrase, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', taken from the Hindu scripture the Maha Upanishad, means ‘The world is one family.’
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 09:52 IST

By Jeanette Rodrigues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose as his theme for the Group of 20 presidency a term from Sanskrit scripture, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” emphasizing global unity.

The phrase, taken from the Hindu scripture the Maha Upanishad, means ‘The world is one family.’ It has become a mantra of India’s diplomatic lexicon. For instance, the Brookings Institute notes that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1989 cited vasudhaiva kutumbakam to challenge the concept of first, second and third worlds and revive the idea of ‘one world.’

Yet that Sanskrit-inspired slogan has proved divisive. China opposed the inclusion of the original Sanskrit phase, as the ancient language isn’t among the six official languages recognized by the United Nations, Indian media has reported.

Which is probably why Modi chose to translate the slogan into English for the G-20 — ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’

(Published 09 September 2023, 09:52 IST)
