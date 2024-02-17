PM Modi's photo to be featured on ration bags distributed under PMGKAY: Report

The publication obtained a Right to Information (RTI) response that was provided to activist Ajay Bose. Bose had requested information regarding the tenders floated by the regional offices of the FCI.

In Rajasthan, orders have been placed for synthetic bags worth ₹13.29 crores. According to the RTI response from the FCI's storage section in Jaipur, Rajasthan has issued a supply order for 1.07 crore synthetic bags at a cost of ₹12.375 per bag. Contracts in Rajasthan have been awarded to companies such as Salasar Technotex Pvt Ltd, Rajasthan Flexible Packaging Ltd, and Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd from Rajasthan, along with Mor Techfab Pvt Ltd and Blast Industries from Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Nagaland has awarded the contract to Rajasthan Flexible Packaging at ₹9.30 per bag, as per the RTI reply from the FCI's regional office in Dimapur. However, the specific quantity of bags ordered in Nagaland was not detailed in the response.

An official from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution told the publication that the distribution of free grain under PMGKAY began in 2020 using unbranded 50 kg jute sacks. The official added that the move to brand bags with political figures' faces commenced this year, ahead of the elections.

Regarding other states, while Rajasthan and Nagaland have issued supply orders, Maharashtra's FCI regional office stated that the tender process is ongoing and has not been finalised. Similarly, the FCI's regional office in Delhi confirmed that the process is still under way. Tamil Nadu too has floated a tender for the supply of 1.14 crore bags, as stated in the FCI's response to the RTI query.

The annual food subsidy allocated by the Central government for the distribution of food grains to AAY households and PHH beneficiaries amounts to ₹2.13 lakh crore, the report noted.