PM Narendra Modi tenders resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, likely to take oath on June 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on June 05. The President accepted the resignation and requested PM Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 10:25 IST
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 10:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on June 5.

Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn

Murmu accepted the resignation and asked him to continue till the new government assumes office, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tenders his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu as the 17th Lok Sabha comes to an end, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi

Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Rashtrapati Bhavan after tendering his resignation, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Credit: Reuters

While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP, which won 240 seats, has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is critically dependent on its allies for government formation.

Credit: PTI

Published 05 June 2024, 10:25 IST
