PM Narendra Modi tenders resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, likely to take oath on June 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on June 5.
Murmu accepted the resignation and asked him to continue till the new government assumes office, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tenders his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu as the 17th Lok Sabha comes to an end, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Rashtrapati Bhavan after tendering his resignation, in New Delhi.
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP, which won 240 seats, has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is critically dependent on its allies for government formation.
Published 05 June 2024, 10:25 IST