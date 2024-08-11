PM Oli invites PM Modi to visit Nepal

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday extended an invitation to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to visit the Himalayan nation.
Oli extended the invitation to Prime Minister Modi for the visit through visiting Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who paid a courtesy call on the Nepalese Prime Minister, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's secretariat here.
Oli was sworn in as Nepal's prime minister for a fourth time last month. He assumed office after the government led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives.
Misri also called on the former prime minister and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba at his residence at Budhanilkantha on the outskirts of Kathmandu.
During the meeting, they discussed various matters relating to mutual interest, according to Deuba's office.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed subjects related to strengthening Nepal-India relations and further moving forward mutually beneficial cooperation, it said.
Published 11 August 2024, 17:16 IST