PM to address final programme of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign on Oct 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the final programme of the government’s two year long campaign to mark 75 years of freedom. To be held on October 31 at Vijay Chowk, as part of the campaign, known as 'Meri Maati Mera Desh', soil from 7000 blocks of 766 districts will be brought as a mark of respect for martyrs who have laid down their lives for India. Over 20,000 representatives from 36 states and UTs will take part in the programme.
During the event, the ministry of culture will launch an autonomous body called 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat) which, the ministry said, will help in setting the focus of the government on youth-led development. “The aim of this autonomous body is to inspire youth to become community change agents and nation builders,” the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said that the campaign was carried out in two phases; in the first, over 2.33 lakh shilaphalakams, or memorial plaques, were built across the country. Additionally, nearly 4 crore selfies were uploaded, more than 2 lakh programs were held, over 2.36 crore indigenous saplings were planted, and 2.63 lakh Amrit Vatikas were created.
The ministry said that in the second phase of Meri Maati Mera Desh, they planned to touch every household of the country. “Mitti and rice grains were collected from over 6 lakh villages in rural areas and from wards in urban areas across India. Collected mitti from each village was mixed at block level and then brought to the state capital, and with a ceremonial send off, sent to National Capital with thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris,” the ministry said in a statement.