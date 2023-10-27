PM to address final programme of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign on Oct 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the final programme of the government’s two year long campaign to mark 75 years of freedom. To be held on October 31 at Vijay Chowk, as part of the campaign, known as 'Meri Maati Mera Desh', soil from 7000 blocks of 766 districts will be brought as a mark of respect for martyrs who have laid down their lives for India. Over 20,000 representatives from 36 states and UTs will take part in the programme.

During the event, the ministry of culture will launch an autonomous body called 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat) which, the ministry said, will help in setting the focus of the government on youth-led development. “The aim of this autonomous body is to inspire youth to become community change agents and nation builders,” the ministry said in a statement.