PM Modi urges people to put tricolour as social media DP

The Prime Minister on Friday called on people to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to change the display picture of their social media accounts to the tricolour in the spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Modi also changed the display picture of his social media accounts to the national flag.

The Prime Minister on Friday called on people to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15.

'In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us,' Modi said on X.

He has also urged people to upload their photos with the tricolour on www.harghartiranga.com.

(Published 13 August 2023, 06:08 IST)
India News

