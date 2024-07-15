Poisoned food given to Mukhtar Ansari, denied requisite treatment: Umar Ansari to Supreme Court

New Delhi: Late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son on Monday alleged before the Supreme Court that the food given to his father was "poisoned" and he was denied the requisite medical treatment due to which he died in custody.

On March 28, Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti was hearing a plea filed in 2023 by Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, raising the issue of safety and security of his father within the Banda jail premises where he was lodged.