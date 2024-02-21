'Police don't have power to recover money': SC quashes FIR for breach of contract in Rs 1.9 cr case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said the police do not have the power and authority to recover money or act as a civil court for recovery of money, as their job is to investigate the allegations which disclose a criminal act.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said the Supreme Court, in a number of judgments, has pointed out the clear distinction between a civil wrong in the form of breach of contract, non-payment of money or disregard to and violation of the contractual terms; and a criminal offence under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC.

However, "Repeated judgments of this court are somehow overlooked, and are not being applied and enforced," the bench said.

The court quashed an FIR lodged by Hapur police in Uttar Pradesh and the charge sheet filed against Lalit Chaturvedi and others on a complaint for their alleged refusal to pay back over Rs 1.9 Cr to a timber merchant for supplying wood.