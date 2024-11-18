Home
Police launch hunt for Indian-origin husband of woman found murdered in car boot in London

More than 60 detectives were working on the case as the force released an image of Pankaj Lamba, the accused husband, in an appeal for information.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 01:41 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 01:41 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited KingdomLondonIndian-origin woman murdered

