Policies must focus on removing barriers for differently-abled kids: Justice B V Nagarathna

New Delhi: Policies must focus on removing barriers for differently-abled children as removal of these obstacles paves the way for integrating them into society, Supreme Court judge B V Nagarathna said on Saturday.

The judge was delivering her inaugural address for the two-day event, 'National Annual Stakeholders Consultation on Protecting the Rights of Children Living with Disabilities', organised by the apex court's Juvenile Justice Committee in association with UNICEF.

Justice Nagarathna, who is also the committee’s Chairperson, said, "In a world where resources are limited and competing priorities abound, ensuring that policies affecting children living with disabilities are grounded in robust data and vigorous research is paramount.” Justice Nagarathna said the handbook on inclusive terminology is being released by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud during the event.