Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: 'Seems Congress has given northeast to China', says Sarma on post with distorted India map

Track all the latest political updates from across the country with DH!
Last Updated 17 September 2023, 03:46 IST

03:4617 Sep 2023

Agenda for the first day of the Special Session of Parliament:

03:4517 Sep 2023

No one is ready to fearlessly tell the truth because they are stakeholders in what he has stolen, says Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Andhra&nbsp;Pradesh&nbsp;Chief Minister Y S&nbsp;Jagan Mohan Reddy. </p></div>

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Credit: PTI Photo

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy says "Former CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was caught with audio and video tapes in cash for vote Telangana MLC elections. No one is ready to fearlessly tell the truth because they are stakeholders in what he has stolen. When the guilt in the Skill Scam is evident, the one who said he would question is now silent & negotiated a deal for himself."

03:4317 Sep 2023

Posters wishing PM Modi on his birthday put outside BJP office at Pandit Pant Marg

02:3617 Sep 2023

PM Modi to launch 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a new scheme 'PM Vishwakarma' to help artisans and craftsmen and those engaged in traditional skills on the occasion of 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' on September 17.

Read more

01:0817 Sep 2023

'Seemed Congress has given Northeast to China': Assam CM Sarma on post with distorted India map

01:0817 Sep 2023

Corruption rampant in Puducherry, says former CM Narayanasamy

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Saturday alleged that corruption is rampant under the AINRC-BJP dispensation in Puducherry and also accused Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan of "indulging in political activities".

Addressing reporters at his residence, the former Puducherry chief minister claimed there has been corruption in the sanction of liquor shop licences.

(Published 17 September 2023, 02:37 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiParliamentSiddaramaiahSanatan Dharma

