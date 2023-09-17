India Political Updates: 'Seems Congress has given northeast to China', says Sarma on post with distorted India map

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy says "Former CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was caught with audio and video tapes in cash for vote Telangana MLC elections. No one is ready to fearlessly tell the truth because they are stakeholders in what he has stolen. When the guilt in the Skill Scam is evident, the one who said he would question is now silent & negotiated a deal for himself."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a new scheme 'PM Vishwakarma' to help artisans and craftsmen and those engaged in traditional skills on the occasion of 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' on September 17.
Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Saturday alleged that corruption is rampant under the AINRC-BJP dispensation in Puducherry and also accused Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan of "indulging in political activities".
Addressing reporters at his residence, the former Puducherry chief minister claimed there has been corruption in the sanction of liquor shop licences.