<p>Hubballi: Wildlife activists have made serious allegations against Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS) and its field director Ajay Giri of violating several rules of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.</p><p>Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday issued orders to investigate allegations pertaining to encroachment of forest land in Someshwara wildlife Sanctuary, illegal construction of permanent structure in the ecosensitive area, illegal entry into protected areas for photography and capturing scheduled species for commercial photography among others. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) P C Ray says he has asked field officers in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru to conduct an enquiry and submit a report.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli said that ARRS has illegally constructed permanent structures inside Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, an eco-sensitive zone. He also charged that Ajay Giri has been encouraging wildlife photographers to photo shoot and video record king cobras, a schedule–I species, during their combat, mating and nesting season.</p><p>"I have inputs that Ajay Giri used to keep these captured snakes at the research station and help photographers to get staged photos. These pictures are available on their social media pages," he said.</p><p>Another activist Nagaraj Kove charged that ARRS has encroached on the forest land. He also accused ARRS and Kalinga Rainforest Centre for Ecology, run by herpetologist Gowri Shankar, of misusing their research permission to accommodate guests and helping them venture into protected areas. "This is a violation of rules. They have permission to study species and not to turn research stations into resorts and homestays to allow elite photographs of endangered and endemic species by trespassing into forest areas at night," he said. </p><p>Nagaraj questioned the conservation value of allowing wildlife photographers to click their pictures along with scheduled species.</p><p>Dinesh and Nagaraj said that they are basing their complaint on social media posts by the researchers and wildlife photographers. </p><p>Nagaraj also questioned Ajay's ethics as 2.37 acres of revenue land has been bought in his wife's name in a village adjacent to Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary. "The piece of land is said to be next to myristica swamps highlighting the ecological importance of the area," he said.</p><p>Refuting the allegations, Ajay said that ARRS or he has not kept king cobra or any other animal in captivity. "As part of our human-animal (conflict) mitigation studies, we rescue snakes in the presence of forest department officials and locals. The snake is scientifically released into the wild as close as possible from the site of capture," he said.</p><p>He said that the photos posted by the activists are from 2018 when wildlife photographer Pradeep Hegde and others had received permission from the forest department to shoot for the Wild Karnataka documentary, and the video is from 2023 and not 2025.</p><p>P C Ray said he has received multiple complaints against Ajay and an enquiry has been ordered. "The officials will look into the kind of permission Ajay has received and the kind of work he has been doing. If we find any violation of rules, action will be taken," he said.</p>