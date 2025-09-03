<p>Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Tuesday during the events held to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II. Sharif expressed Pakistan’s wish to strengthen its relationship with Russia, while recognising Moscow’s strong historical ties with India.</p>.<p>“We respect your relations with India; they are perfectly fine,” Sharif told Putin. “But we also want to build very strong relations with Russia, which will be supplementary and complementary to the progress and prosperity of the region.”</p>.<p>Sharif praised Putin as a "very dynamic leader" and appreciated what he described as "Russia’s balancing role" in South Asia. He also thanked Moscow for its ongoing support to Pakistan in different areas.</p><p>The meeting comes as Pakistan is seeking to expand its foreign policy options in a rapidly evolving global order. At the same time, India continues to highlight its decades-old strategic partnership with Moscow. New Delhi has also been adjusting its ties with Beijing, particularly after facing US pressure to continue its oil trade with Moscow following the Ukraine war.</p>.After lunch with Donald Trump, Pak Army chief joins Shehbaz Sharif in meetings with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in China.<p>Sharif’s comments mentioning India came just after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi gained diplomatic ground. In a joint statement issued by the 10-member states, the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam was strongly condemned. India blames Pakistan-based groups for the incident.</p><p>Although Pakistan was not named directly, Sharif signed the declaration marking a change from the SCO summit in June, when the attack had not been mentioned. At the meeting, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-addresses-sco-summit-raises-cross-border-terrorism-extremism-challenges-key-highlights-3706171">Modi stressed that terrorism threatens not only individual countries but humanity as a whole</a>. He repeated India’s call for zero tolerance toward terrorism and warned against double standards in addressing it.</p>