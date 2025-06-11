Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Present generation does not want to learn court craft: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices S V N Bhatti and P B Varale made the observation after a young lawyer was casually walking away while an order was being dictated.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 08:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 08:31 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us