Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

Ladakh statehood row| 4 killed, over 60 injured as protests spiral out of control

The immediate trigger to the violence was the worsening health of two hunger strike supporters, who were hospitalised, prompting the LAB’s youth wing to announce street protests and a shutdown.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 13:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 13:38 IST
India NewsProtestsLadakhstatehoodpeople injured4 dead

Follow us on :

Follow Us