<p>Srinagar: At least four people were killed and more than 60 injured on Wednesday as protests over statehood and constitutional safeguards in Leh district of the Ladakh Union Territory (UT) spiraled into violent clashes. While many participants described the agitation as a Gen Z-led protest, the BJP accused the Congress of fuelling the unrest.</p><p>What began as a show of solidarity with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's 35-day hunger strike quickly escalated into one of the region's worst episodes of unrest since Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory in 2019.</p><p>Reports said violence erupted after the health of two supporters of Wangchuk deteriorated during the ongoing hunger strike. Hundreds of youths took to the streets of Leh, accusing the Centre of "denying Ladakh its rights." In widely circulated videos, protesters were seen attempting to storm the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) office before police blocked their entry.</p><p>As tensions rose, demonstrators pelted stones at the LAHDC building and security personnel. Several vehicles, including a CRPF van, were set ablaze, while another group vandalised the local BJP office, accusing the party of reneging on promises made when Ladakh was granted UT status. Police responded with baton charges and tear gas to disperse the crowds.</p><p>Following the unrest, Wangchuk called for peace and ended his hunger strike.</p><p>BJP MP Nishikant Dubey blamed the Congress for instigating the chaos, pointing to party Gen Z leader Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, an elected ward member, as being behind the protest. </p><p>"A fire was set at the BJP office in Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi, its leader, this is your GEN Z—Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, an elected ward member from the INC. What will be the consequence of playing with fire? Stop challenging BJP workers," he said.</p><p>The immediate trigger, however, was the worsening health of two hunger strike supporters, who were hospitalised, prompting the LAB's youth wing to announce street protests and a shutdown.</p><p>The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have long demanded full statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule to protect its fragile ecosystem, land, and jobs.</p><p>The Union Home Ministry had announced last week that talks with Ladakhi leadership would resume on October 6. Earlier, a high-powered committee constituted in January 2023 after prolonged protests had made little progress.</p><p>The demand for safeguards has been ongoing since August 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, Jammu & Kashmir was bifurcated, and Ladakh was made a UT without a legislature—placing it under direct central rule. Residents have repeatedly warned of losing land rights, jobs, and cultural identity.</p><p>In the aftermath of Wednesday's violence, the KDA announced a complete shutdown in Kargil on Thursday. Authorities have stepped up deployments across both districts, but the situation in Leh remained tense at the time of reporting.</p>