<p>Sultanpur: A 28-year-old man allegedly beat his nephew to death after finding him with his wife in an illicit state at the couple's home in Baburi village here, police said on Wednesday. </p><p>The incident happened Tuesday night after Ramesh Kori returned home from a feast and allegedly found his 25-year-old wife, Vandana, with his nephew, Vishal Kori, they said. </p><p>In a fit of rage, Ramesh allegedly attacked Vishal with a stick, killing him on the spot. He also assaulted his wife, leaving her seriously injured, police said.</p><p>The body was sent for post-mortem, and Vandana was admitted to the Sultanpur Government Medical College. </p><p>Bandhuakala Station House Officer Dharmveer Singh said they have apprehended Ramesh. </p><p>Singh said, at the hospital, Vandana told police that she was sitting with her father-in-law and nephew when her husband returned home and started beating them with a stick.</p>