Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

President Droupadi Murmu releases commemorative coin on former AP CM N T Rama Rao

She said NTR's unique personality would always be imprinted in the hearts of the people, especially the Telugu-speaking people.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 10:32 IST

Follow Us

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday released a commemorative coin on legendary actor and former chief minister of unified Andhra Pradesh late N T Rama Rao on his centenary year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said NTR enriched Indian cinema and culture through Telugu films, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

He breathed life into the prominent characters of Ramayana and Mahabharata through his acting. The characters of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna played by him became so alive that people started worshipping NTR, Murmu said.

She noted that NTR also expressed the pain of the common people through his acting. He spread the message of social justice and equality through one of his films Manushulanta Okkate -- all human beings are equal, Murmu said.

The president said NTR’s popularity was equally wide as a public servant and leader.

"He created a unique chapter in Indian politics through his extraordinary personality and hard work. He initiated many public welfare programmes, which are remembered till today," she said.

She said NTR's unique personality would always be imprinted in the hearts of the people, especially the Telugu-speaking people.

The president appreciated the Union Ministry of Finance for bringing the commemorative coin.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 August 2023, 10:32 IST)
India NewsDroupadi MurmuAndhra PradeshTrendingNTRN T Rama Rao

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT