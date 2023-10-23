President Murmu touched hearts by praising Bihar folk songs, say artistes

Kalpana Patowary, a well-known folk singer who has recorded songs in several Indian languages, with Bhojpuri music being the major genre, told PTI on Sunday, 'The President's appreciation of the folk song forms of Bihar is indeed a great honour for us (folk singers of the state).'

"Folk music is an integral part of Bihar's culture and people of the state celebrate many aspects of their lives with folk music and dance... Ramlila, 'nautanki' (theatre) and legendary Bhikhari Thakur's songs enthral men and women in gatherings and fairs," she said.