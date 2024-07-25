Private sector owns over 52% of installed power generation capacity of 446GW

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said, "Private sector is playing an important role in India's power generation. Generation is a de-licensed activity as per the Electricity Act, 2003 and 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the power sector in India is permitted for generation from all sources (except atomic energy)." As on June 30, 2024, total installed capacity in the country is 4,46,190 MW and out of which the contribution of the private sector is approximately 2,34,065 MW i.e. 52.5 per cent, he informed the House.