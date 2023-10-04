LS panel to hear complaint against BJP's Bidhuri over remarks against Danish Ali

Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee will start its proceedings on October 10 on complaints against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his communal remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali during a debate in the Lower House during the Special Session.
The panel has summoned South Delhi MP Bidhuri for a hearing next Tuesday, the first day of the proceedings on the complaints filed by Ali and other Opposition MPs. Speaker Om Birla had referred the matter to the panel following complaints.
Earlier, Birla had taken "serious note" of the objectionable comments made by Bidhuri in Lok Sabha during the discussion on ‘Chandrayaan-III Mission’ during the Special Session on September 19.
The objectionable remarks, which were communal in nature, were removed from the records on Thursday late night while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret inside the House.
Ali, on his part, had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Bidhuri. The BJP had issued show cause notice to Bidhuri but at the same breath, it also made him in-charge of elections in a district in Rajasthan.
In his letter to the Speaker, Ali had written, "I write to you with deep anguish regarding the speech given in Lok Sabha by an MP of the BJP Mr Ramesh Bidhuri during the discussion on 'Chandrayan success'. During the course of his speech, he directed the most foul, abusive invectives against me which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha."
"This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in the new parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected Member of Parliament," the Amroha MP said while listing the communal pejoratives the BJP lawmaker used during his speech.
BJP MPs, including Nishikant Dubey, filed a counter complaint accusing Ali of making disparaging comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.