LS panel to hear complaint against BJP's Bidhuri over remarks against Danish Ali

Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee will start its proceedings on October 10 on complaints against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his communal remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali during a debate in the Lower House during the Special Session.

The panel has summoned South Delhi MP Bidhuri for a hearing next Tuesday, the first day of the proceedings on the complaints filed by Ali and other Opposition MPs. Speaker Om Birla had referred the matter to the panel following complaints.