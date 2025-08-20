Menu
Priyanka Gandhi calls bills proposing norms to remove PM, CM over criminal charges as 'anti-constitutional'

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the ruling party wishes to bring such a law to remove opposition chief ministers after failing to defeat them electorally.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 09:19 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 09:19 IST
