Priyanka Gandhi earns three times more than husband Robert Vadra, but his assets five times greater

Priyanka's income had steeply fallen from Rs. 69.3 lakh in 2019-20 to Rs. 19.89 lakhs in the 2020-21, which could be a fallout of Covid-19. But it again bounced back in the subsequent years to reach Rs. 46.39 lakh in the last fiscal.

Priyanka's sources of income are rental income, bank interest and interest from investments.

While Priyanka Gandhi has assets to the tune of Rs. 11.99 crore, Vadra has assets worth Rs 65.5 crore.. Priyanka has liabilities to the tune of Rs. 15.75 lakh, while Vadra has liabilities of Rs. 10.03 crore.

Priyanka's assets also include agricultural land and a farm house in Sultanpur in Delhi jointly owned with her brother Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. She also owns a house in Shimla which is worth Rs. 5.63 crore. She also owns gold worth Rs. 1.15 crore.