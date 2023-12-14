Proceeds of crime to the tune of over Rs 1 lakh crore attached by ED since 2014: Govt in RS

During the period from January 1, 2014 to October 31, 2023, the ED has provisionally attached proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 1,16,792 crore and confiscated assets amounting to Rs 16,637.21 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.